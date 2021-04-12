Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Banner by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Banner by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

