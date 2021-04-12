Bao Finance One Day Volume Tops $4.25 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $39.33 million and $4.25 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00067590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00280208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.08 or 0.00710638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,950.05 or 0.99988539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $594.79 or 0.00992035 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

