Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,972 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.03% of Baozun worth $22,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,306 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Baozun by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after buying an additional 373,394 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after buying an additional 68,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Baozun by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 436,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 215,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baozun by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZUN. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

BZUN opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

