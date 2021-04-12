Barclays Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €120.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €112.83 ($132.75).

Safran stock traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €119.12 ($140.14). The stock had a trading volume of 643,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €109.72. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

