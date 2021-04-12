Barclays Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $62.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get Ares Management alerts:

NYSE:ARES opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.