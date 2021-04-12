Barclays Boosts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $66.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

NYSE LNC opened at $62.70 on Monday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $111,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 744.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 544,963 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after buying an additional 471,016 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,625,000 after buying an additional 434,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 602.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 384,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

