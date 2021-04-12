Barclays Increases Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $20.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 50.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 38.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 402,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Navient by 6,742.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 896,695 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.