Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Raised to GBX 230 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 189.25 ($2.47).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 187.52 ($2.45) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

