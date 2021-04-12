Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Barclays stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.35. 369,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,108. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 46,604 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

