Barclays Raises SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $28.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s previous close.

SLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.09 on Monday. SLM has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in SLM by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,508,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,694,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after buying an additional 5,537,551 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

