Barclays Raises The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $85.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $76.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

