Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

LRLCY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.59. 57,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,461. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73. The company has a market cap of $225.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

