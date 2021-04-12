Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Barings BDC posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

BBDC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $494.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 124.59%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

