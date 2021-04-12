Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

BBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.09 million, a PE ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.59%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

