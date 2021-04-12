Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.71% of Barings BDC worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Barings BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $492.09 million, a P/E ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

