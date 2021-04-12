Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.23

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 13663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTDPY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

