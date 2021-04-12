Barrington Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Landec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of LNDC opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 615,069 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 459,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 151,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

