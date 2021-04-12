Base Protocol Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003288 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $156,143.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00680177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00087689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00035366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00040952 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,358,257 coins and its circulating supply is 2,319,478 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

