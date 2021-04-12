Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.13 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002365 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $461.08 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00054299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.24 or 0.00675369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00086865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00035005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00040679 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.