Basid Coin (BASID) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $61.31 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $410.11 or 0.00672164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00087502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00035537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00040833 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,832,726 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

