Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BMWYY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 68,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,266. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

