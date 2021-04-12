Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells C$10,250.00 in Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 50,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,407,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,158,543.24.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Graeme O’neill sold 23,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$2,185.00.

BHS traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.22. 303,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,820. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$37.22 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.