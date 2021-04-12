BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.85

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €38.85 ($45.71) and last traded at €40.85 ($48.06), with a volume of 68457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €38.50 ($45.29).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

