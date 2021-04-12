BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

BCE stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

