Beacon Market Capitalization Reaches $866,363.67 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $866,363.67 and $10,424.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00032318 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 110.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

