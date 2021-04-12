Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.88

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.88 and last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 3071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

BECN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,984 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $2,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

