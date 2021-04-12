Beacon Securities Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) – Beacon Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$3.03 on Monday. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.68 and a 1 year high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.87.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 130,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.08, for a total value of C$402,471.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,520 shares in the company, valued at C$176,989.04. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$56,742.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,232,742. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,300 shares of company stock valued at $160,142 and sold 254,134 shares valued at $782,140.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

