Beaxy Price Tops $0.0120 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. Beaxy has a market cap of $3.40 million and $5,073.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00054034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.31 or 0.00641665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

