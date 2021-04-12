Beefy.Finance Price Reaches $2,137.09 on Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $2,137.09 or 0.03562327 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $153.87 million and $7.15 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056508 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.96 or 0.00376647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003718 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 123% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00016987 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

