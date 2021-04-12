Beer Money Price Reaches $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $309,520.24 and $5,622.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00089071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.82 or 0.00664424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035750 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,225,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

