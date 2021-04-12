Beetle Coin (BEET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $687,535.98

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $687,535.98 and approximately $362,599.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2,303.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 261,505,954 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

