Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

BFSA opened at €60.30 ($70.94) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. Befesa has a twelve month low of €24.55 ($28.88) and a twelve month high of €61.70 ($72.59). The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

