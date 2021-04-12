Bela (BELA) Market Capitalization Achieves $265,518.36

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Bela has a market cap of $265,518.36 and approximately $60.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bela has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. One Bela coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00411515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,959,846 coins and its circulating supply is 48,813,462 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Buying and Selling Bela

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

