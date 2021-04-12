Beldex Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,837.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $66.73 million and approximately $2,837.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

