Bella Protocol Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.87 or 0.00008102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $138.78 million and approximately $31.00 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00054737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00678929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00088281 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

