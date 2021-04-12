Belt Price Up 29.1% Over Last Week (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Belt has a market cap of $119.59 million and approximately $20.98 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $147.33 or 0.00245733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Belt has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.01 or 0.00710526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,151.77 or 1.00325540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $595.56 or 0.00993314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

