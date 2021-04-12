Belvoir Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.10 (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) declared a dividend on Monday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BLV traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 210 ($2.74). 347,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,449. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.63. Belvoir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 99.40 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 219 ($2.86). The company has a market capitalization of £73.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07.

Belvoir Group Company Profile

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates three property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 365 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

