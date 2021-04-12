Belvoir Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.10 (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) declared a dividend on Monday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BLV traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 210 ($2.74). 347,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,449. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.63. Belvoir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 99.40 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 219 ($2.86). The company has a market capitalization of £73.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07.
Belvoir Group Company Profile
