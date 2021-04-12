Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $8,134,460.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,375 shares of company stock valued at $22,167,651.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $48.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

