Benz (BENZ) Market Cap Reaches $1,148.33

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Benz has a market capitalization of $1,148.33 and approximately $1,677.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Benz has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00273945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.00696776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,976.41 or 0.99689629 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.46 or 0.00954832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018038 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io

Benz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.