Berenberg Bank Raises Victoria (LON:VCP) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

LON VCP opened at GBX 900.90 ($11.77) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 808.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 617.85. Victoria has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($12.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

