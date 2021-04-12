Berenberg Bank Raises Victoria (LON:VCP) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.
LON VCP opened at GBX 900.90 ($11.77) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 808.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 617.85. Victoria has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($12.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
About Victoria
