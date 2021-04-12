Berry Data (BRY) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $8.02 or 0.00013387 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and $2.13 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Berry Data has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00276162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.20 or 0.00712693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,970.75 or 1.00048205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.44 or 0.00968334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.