Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.42

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 1453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.91.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 481.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

