BetterBetting (BETR) Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BetterBetting Profile

BETR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

