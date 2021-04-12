Bezant Market Capitalization Tops $2.40 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $11,405.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00088418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00662053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.