BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,149,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,055 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of BGC Partners worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,000,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $6,086,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,704,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

