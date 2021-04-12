BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,100

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,965.83 ($25.68).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,135.50 ($27.90) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,167.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,931.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,206 ($15.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £107.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

