BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.94 Per Share

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $5.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

BBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $59.34 on Monday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

