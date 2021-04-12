BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BBL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

BBL traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,753. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,007,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 82,768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

