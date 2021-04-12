Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $26.50. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 865 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,938. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $618.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

