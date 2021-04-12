BIDR (BIDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.99 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, BIDR has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $40.69 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00275734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.56 or 0.00709563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,078.87 or 0.99470941 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $594.38 or 0.00984101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

